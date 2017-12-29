Why WWE Rescinded MYC Wrestler's Deal, Matt Hardy On Reby In WWE, Big Show - Michael Cole (Video)

- Above is the first episode of Michael Cole's new "WWE Film Room" series on YouTube. The 15-minute episode features Big Show joining Cole for a discussion on his WrestleMania 24 match with Floyd Mayweather.

- Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert recently spoke with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on their podcast and revealed that she did receive a WWE contract. "The Alpha Female" then revealed that she learned of three herniated discs in her neck when going through medical testing for the company. This led to WWE rescinding the deal. Gabert, who deals with numbness in her arms and shoulders, is planning on undergoing through surgery soon. Gabert was eliminated by Abbey Laith in the first round of The Mae Young Classic. Laith is currently working for the WWE NXT brand.

- We noted before that there's been speculation on Reby Hardy joining "Woken" Matt Hardy for The Great War against Bray Wyatt in WWE now that Hardy has been talking about Sister Abigail in recent RAW promos. Matt and Reby both tweeted the following when a fan mentioned Reby possibly coming to WWE. Reby has also re-tweeted recent tweets from fans wanting her to debut in WWE.