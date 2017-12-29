Hideo Itami On What Happens If He's Disrespected, Fans On Best WWE Match Of 2017, Carmella - New Day

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Hideo Itami promoting this week's WWE 205 Live and his win over Jack Gallagher. Itami says he showed what happens when you disrespect him. As noted, Itami won the match with a variation of the Rings of Saturn and not the GTS, just one night after he broke Brian Kendrick's nose with the GTS in Chicago.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which was the greatest match of 2017, including WWE NXT matches and WWE UK Title matches. As of this writing, 25% voted for John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble while 17% voted for Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam, 15% voted for Lesnar vs. Styles at Survivor Series, 15% voted for Styles vs. Finn Balor at TLC, 12% voted for Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Title at "Takeover: Chicago", 9% voted for other, 5% voted for The New Day vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the SummerSlam Kickoff and the rest voted for Ember Moon vs. Asuka at "Takeover: Brooklyn" for the NXT Women's Title.

- Below is a new backstage promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge with The New Day and Carmella. Teams will be announced next week and the tournament begins airing January 16th via Facebook Watch, each Tuesday night after SmackDown goes off the air.