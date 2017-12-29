Photo: Awesome Fake John Cena Vs. Undertaker WrestleMania 34 Poster Spreading Online

As noted, John Cena is rumored to have a big match at WrestleMania 34. While there had been speculation that Cena would be challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the event, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cena "is in a much bigger match than Styles." He added that while he doesn't know who Cena will be facing, he was told that the match will be clear within a few weeks.

This led to speculation online that Cena could be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. Cena and Taker, who have never faced each other at a WrestleMania, were scheduled to square off at last year's event, however those plans were nixed. Cena ended up teaming with Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz & Maryse at WrestleMania 33, while Taker was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

The fan-made WrestleMania 34 poster below has been spreading online hyping a Cena vs. Taker match. The poster was actually created by Reddit user theonlycarrot 11 months ago, but it's pretty awesome regardless.

As noted, it is expected that some angles for the top WrestleMania matches will be shot at the 25th anniversary of RAW on Monday, January 22, 2018. The special will emanate from both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York City, and will feature The Undertaker's first televised WWE appearance since his loss to Reigns. Cena is also scheduled to be at the show.