WWE On If Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan Can Coexist, WWE Stars Pose With Classic Titles, Paul Ellering

By Marc Middleton | December 29, 2017

- WWE posted this video with stills from a recent photoshoot featuring WWE Superstars posing with classic titles from over the years. The video includes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Paige, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Rhyno, Bayley, Samoa Joe, Jack Gallagher, Rhyno & Heath Slater, Noam Dar and Asuka.

- WWE is asking if new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan can coexist as partners as we go into the first RAW of 2018, which takes place on Monday from Miami. They posted the following teaser for the show:

Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan coexist as tag team partners?

Few could have predicted that Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan would be able to work as a unit, but on Christmas night, they were celebrating with the Raw Tag Team Titles after defeating the nigh-unbeatable Sheamus & Cesaro.

Was that win a fluke, or are we looking at Raw's new fighting champions? We'll find out if there's more to this unexpected tandem on Monday night.

- WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering continues to warn WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish on behalf of The Authors of Pain. Aleister Black is also calling out The Undisputed Era, causing speculation on a six-man match with Fish, O'Reilly and Adam Cole vs. Black, Akam and Rezar. After sending a warning on this week's NXT TV episode, Ellering tweeted the following to The Undisputed Era:

