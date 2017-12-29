ROH Episode 327 Recap: Simon Grimm In Action, Team Cody Vs. Team Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll

Cody is briefly shown backstage, complaining about how tonight's teams for the main event will be drawn at random. Dalton Castle shows up and calls Cody a grinch.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara), Simon Grimm and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) vs. Simon Grimm & Flip Gordon

Grimm and Ferrara start the match. Grimm takes Ferrara to the mat. Grimm locks in a Rear Naked Choke on Ferrara. Grimm suplexes Ferrara. Gordon is tagged in. Gordon chops Ferrara several times before hitting a snapmare. Gordon hits a Standing Moonsault on Ferrara. Gordon pins Ferrara for a two count. Gordon elbows Ferrara in the face. Gordon dropkicks Ferrara. Gordon connects with a forearm to Titus before striking Ferrara with his knee. Gordon goes to the apron. Titus pulls Gordon off the ring apron. Titus sends Gordon into the ringside barrier as we head into a commercial break.

Titus tags Ferrara back in as we return from the commercial break. Titus slams Ferrara onto Gordon. Ferrara pins Gordon for a two count. Titus is tagged back in. Titus and Ferrara Suplex Gordon. Titus launches Ferrara into a Splash on Gordon. Titus pins Gordon for a two count. Gordon hits a Springboard Sling-blade on Titus. Gordon hits an Insiguri on Titus. Ferrara is tagged in, as is Grimm. Grimm uppercuts Ferrara several times. Grimm suplexes Ferrara. Titus is tagged back in. Grimm kicks Titus in the face. Grimm hits a Double Under-hook Powerbomb on Titus. Ferrara breaks up a pin fall attempt by Grimm on Titus. Gordon kicks Ferrara in the face. Ferrara pushes Gordon to ringside as attempts a springboard. Grimm clotheslines Ferrara. Titus rolls Grimm up for a two count. Ferrara hits Grimm with a wrapped present. Ferrara tags in. Titus hits a Modified DDT with an assist from Ferrara on Grimm. Ferrara pins Grimm for the win.

Winners: The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara)

A Women Of Honor highlight video package is shown.

Cody is in the ring following a commercial break. He has a gift and says he wants to give it to the loudest Ring Of Honor fan. Cody stomps on the gift before declaring that he hates Christmas.

Scorpio Sky, Josh Woods, Chris Sabin & Punishment Martinez make their entrances.

Dalton Castle, Silas Young, Hanson, Jonathan Gresham & Marty Scurll make their entrances.

Dalton Castle, Silas Young, Hanson, Jonathan Gresham & Marty Scurll vs. Cody, Punishment Martinez, Chris Sabin, Scorpio Sky & Josh Woods

Gresham and Sabin start the match. After a brief back and forth, Sabin and Gresham shake hands. Sky is tagged in. Castle is tagged in. Young tags himself in before Castle can do anything. Sky and Young lock up. Sky chops Young. Young strikes Sky several times. Sky dropkicks Young. Cody is tagged in. Castle tags himself back in. Cody tags Woods to avoid Castle. Woods backs Castle into the corner. Woods slams Castle to the mat. Woods hits a Modified Arm-Drag on Castle. Woods and Castle exchange waist locks. Martinez is tagged in, as is Hanson. Martinez kicks Hanson. Martinez clotheslines Hanson. Martinez hits a Back Suplex on Hanson. Cody is tagged in, as is Scurll. Hanson Hip Tosses Scurll into the ring. Scurll and Cody One Sweet each other. Castle sends Scurll into Cody. Cody and Scurll tease locking up before hugging each other. All of the competitors enter the ring. Everyone starts brawling. Late in the match, Sky sends Castle to the corner. Castle elbows Sky in the face. Sky hits a huricanrunna on Castle from off the turnbuckle. Gresham hits a moonsault from the second rope on Sky. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Sabin. Gresham rolls Sabin into the ring before ascending the turnbuckles. Sabin dodges a Dive from Gresham. Young connects with a knee strike to Sabin. Young hits a DDT on Sabin. Woods hits a Back Suplex on Young. Hanson hits a Spin-Kick on Woods. Martinez hits a Spinning Heel Kick from off the top rope on Hanson. Hanson hits a Back-Handspring Elbow on Martinez. Cody hits Cross Rhodes on Hanson. Cody kicks Castle in the face. Castle hits Bang-A-Rang on Cody. Sky hits a Modified Neck-breaker on Castle. Castle elbows Sky. Castle hits Bang-A-Rang on Sky. Castle pins Sky for the win.

Winners: Dalton Castle, Silas Young, Hanson, Jonathan Gresham & Marty Scurll

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.