Impact Wrestling Garners Best Audience In Months For Final 2017 Episode, 2017 Totals, WWE Comparison

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring part 2 of the "Best of 2017" recap, drew 285,000 viewers. This is up 6% from last week's 269,000 viewers and the best number going back to late August.

Impact ranked #110 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #141.

The NBA and college football topped the night on cable.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker with totals and a comparison to WWE's 2017 totals:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers

August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)

August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers

August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers

September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers

September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers

September 21st Episode: 277,000 viewers

September 28th Episode: 264,000 viewers

October 5th Episode: 251,000 viewers

October 12th Episode: 279,000 viewers

October 19th Episode: 267,000 viewers

October 26th Episode: 231,000 viewers

November 2nd Episode: 275,000 viewers

November 9th Episode: 250,000 viewers

November 16th Episode: 272,000 viewers

November 23rd Episode: 169,000 viewers

November 30th Episode: 255,000 viewers

December 7th Episode: 226,000 viewers

December 14th Episode: 161,000 viewers

December 21st Episode: 269,000 viewers

December 28th Episode: 285,000 viewers

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

In comparison, WWE RAW drew 156.971 million viewers in 2017 with an average of 3.018 million viewers per episode while SmackDown drew 132.401 million viewers with an average of 2.546 million viewers per episode.

Source: ShowBuzz Daily