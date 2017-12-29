Wrestle Kingdom 12 Preview Show, Young Bucks, Sports Illustrated Pick Their Wrestler Of The Year

- Above is the Wrestle Kingdom 12 hype video for IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Roppingi 3k vs. The Young Bucks. Click the "CC" for English subtitles.

- Sports Illustrated listed their top ten wrestlers of 2017 with wrestlers appearing in NJPW getting three of the ten spots. Cody Rhodes at number nine, Kazuchika Okada at number six, and Kenny Omega at the number one spot. The article pointed out three matches in particular that stood out on Omega's resume: Kazuchika Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11), Juice Robinson (G1 Climax), and Tomohiro Ishii (New Japan Cup).

- NJPW has posted a Wrestle Kingdom 12 Preview Show, hosted by Kevin Kelly, Rocky Romero, and Mark Warzecha. The video can be seen on NJPW World (it's free, no need to sign-up to check it out). The trio runs through the entire card and give some backstory leading up to each match. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the event on January 4, starting at 2am ET.