Former WWE Divas Champion Comments On Return To The Ring, AJ Styles Smashes Controller, WWE Shop

- Above is the third installment of AJ Styles smashing a video game controller. In this video, he destroys an Atari Jaguar controller.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is select tees for $17. There's no code, just click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on December 31 at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, on February 10 in Coral Springs, Florida, former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) will make her return to the ring, after being away for four years. She will be appearing for Coastal Championship Wrestling. Kaitlyn worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014 when she was released from the company, she then focused on fitness and her clothing line. Below, Kaitlyn wrote more on her return, "I never really intended on wrestling again. I just starting training again because it's been extremely therapeutic and has ignited my passion again." She will be wrestling against Rachael Ellering and plans to film her training leading up to the show.