Jeremy Borash Responds To Rumors On If The Hardys Wanted Him In WWE With Them

On episode 200 of The Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross spoke with Impact Wrestling's Jeremy Borash. Among other things, Borash talked about Scott D'Amore and Don Callis coming in as Impact's executive team, whether the rumors of the Hardys wanting him in WWE are true, and Matt Hardy being permitted to use his 'Broken' gimmick on WWE programming.

During the interview, Borash indicated that he feels good about D'Amore and Callis coming in to run Impact. Moreover, 'J.B.' said they are not blowing up Impact all over again, but rather changing their outlook about how to survive.

"The transition has been great and I think with Scott D'Amore we've seen what he [has] brought to the table. I've worked with him for well over a decade… actually, way longer than that, come to think of it. Now, it [has] been too long I've actually worked with him now, so he [has] been along the ride and he [has] been one of those guys you know is going to be right in the thick of things with you. As far as Don Callis goes, I've met him and worked with him a few times and I think he represents a good corporate side of things. He has experience in the boardroom, which is important these days. Actually, as a media company, you've got to know what you're doing in there. And as things progress, it's not necessarily hitting the reset button because I think that has been done a few times. Really, I think a whole new outlook from a business standpoint on where this is going and where it needs to go to survive."

Also during the interview, Borash confirmed that the Hardys wanted him in WWE with them as they had good chemistry. Borash has long been rumored as being the brains behind the 'Broken' universe.

"We wanted to continue to work together no matter where it was. Yeah, it was one of those [things] where we had such chemistry together that we really felt like after at some point, things could have gone in any direction and we really could have gone on to call our own shots as well. Obviously, there [were] different things that happened and it was one of those things that happened so fast. And we just had such a great chemistry together creatively. We had series options. We had a lot of things on the table before it all happened and they ended up going back to WWE."

Notably, Borash put over Anthem's Ed Nordholm for letting Matt Hardy use his 'Broken' gimmick in WWE. Borash voiced his discontent over Cody Runnels, formerly WWE's Cody Rhodes, just being called Cody on the indies before suggesting that talent can rest assure knowing that gimmicks created for them as Impact talent can be taken with them wherever they go.

"I'm happy to see it and one thing that has been very cool, I was talking to Ed Nordholm and he kind of lifted the traditional copyright/intellectual property issues that I think have plagued [pro] wrestling for a long time. I still think it's ridiculous that Cody Rhodes has to just be called Cody. He's fine. He can make it work, but it's you know, come on. So lifting the wrench that has been kind of tightening on these things for a long time. I'm happy, so if Matt wants to use the 'Broken' stuff, I guess he's free to do it. Great! And I think it's one of those things that give talent a little more freedom with their creative and kind of hold onto something. At least with Impact Wrestling, if something is created there, you can take it with you and I think that's really revolutionary, I think, in some ways because in a lot of ways, you've got to be your own guy and as the landscape's changing, that's an interesting direction that's taking."

