New Promotion Featuring Lucha Underground Stars (Video), ROH Awards, Former Impact Champion Turns 34

- Above is the trailer for a new wrestling promotion, Aro Lucha, which looks to be taking more of a family fun approach with their product. In the trailer a number of Lucha Underground wrestlers are shown, including: Johnny Mundo, Willie Mack, and Taya Valkyrie. As noted, with the fourth season in play for Lucha Underground, wrestlers will be able to work for other televised promotions, when the company is not taping. Previously, wrestlers weren't able to do so until the Lucha Underground season wrapped up. With pilot TV tapings done earlier this month in Nashville, TN, Aro Lucha will run their first live events of 2018 on January 19 (Amarillo, Texas) and January 20 (Lubbock, Texas).

- Today, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Eddie Edwards, turns 34 years old. Edwards just recently dropped Pro Wrestling Noah's GHC Championship after becoming the first foreign wrestler to ever hold the title. Also today, Fenix turns 27.

- Currently, Ring of Honor has their 2107 ROH Awards voting open to fans with the following categories: Wrestler of the Year, Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Breakout Star, Moment of 2017, Feud of the Year, Move of the Year, Best Final Battle 2017 Entrance, and Match of the Year. The winners will be announced the week of January 8.