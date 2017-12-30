Kane Sings With Elias (Video), How Much Has The Rock's Latest Film Made?, 2013 Royal Rumble Match

- Above is the full 2013 Royal Rumble match that took place in Phoenix, Arizona. The final four came down to Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, Ryback, and John Cena with Cena eliminating Ryback to win the match.

- According to Deadline Hollywood, The Rock's latest film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has made $107 million in the U.S with its worldwide total at $226 million. As of right now, Rock's movie lineup in 2018 is: Rampage, Skyscraper, and Fighting with My Family, which is about Pagie's family where Rock will play himself in it.

- At last night's WWE live event in Albany, New York, Kane sang "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" with Elias. Once done, Kane promptly left the ring and popped both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the face.