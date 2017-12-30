- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the most memorable debuts of 2017. The collection includes debuts on both the main roster and in NXT with Superstars like Tye Dillinger, Samoa Joe, Asuka, The Revival, Adam Cole, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.

- WWE posted their 50 best Instagram Photos of 2017. The group includes: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay), The New Day, Bayley (with Scott Hall), and Stephanie McMahon (with Triple H).

???? A post shared by Peyton Royce (@peytonroycewwe) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

See Also Backstage News On John Cena's WrestleMania 34 Match

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar, Juice Springsteen and Josh Isenberg. The trio gave their bold WWE predictions for 2018, including who could be WWE Champion in the new year.