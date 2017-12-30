- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the most memorable debuts of 2017. The collection includes debuts on both the main roster and in NXT with Superstars like Tye Dillinger, Samoa Joe, Asuka, The Revival, Adam Cole, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.
Tonight was easily the greatest night of my 13 year career. I was able to be a part of an event that made people laugh, get angry, and even cry. Being able to host Wrestlemania while incorporating cosplay from Final Fantasy 14 is something that I never thought possible. But the fact that I was able to do this with two of the most caring, loyal, and humble people that I have ever met in this crazy industry makes it mean so much more. I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish and I am fortunate that these two have given me, a nerdy socially awkward kid from the burbs, the privilege of calling them my friends. I would not be where I am today without them and I will forever be grateful for the bond that we have and will have forever. Being able to be with my friends, people that I love, on this day, that was my wrestlemania moment and I shall cherish it always.
