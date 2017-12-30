EC3 Dresses Up Like Former WWE Star (Photos), Big Impact Set For Next Week, Eli Drake

- Above is from Impact Wrestling's "Best of 2017" show where they looked back at what led to Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact for the Impact Global Championship.

- Next week's episode of Impact looks to be a big one with the following matches already advertised:

* Eli Drake (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (Impact Global Championship)

* EC3 (c) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Fallah Bahh (Impact Grand Championship)

* oVe (c) vs. LAX (Impact World Tag Team Championship - If LAX loses, they have to leave Impact Wrestling)

* James Storm vs. Dan Lambert (Career vs. Career Match)

* Chandler Park's debut match

- As noted, The Absolute Intense Wrestling promotion in Ohio announced yesterday that former WWE Champion, Sycho Sid, had canceled his appearance for their show last night in Cleveland. According to the AIW on Facebook, Sid blamed the cancellation on President Donald Trump's travel ban. EC3 made up for Sid's cancellation by dressing as the former WWE Champion and signing Sid's photos at the event.

Who needs Sid Justice when you have ECJustice3 @therealec3 #AIW pic.twitter.com/IOSnbiGz7I — DD With Amy & Mylie (@DD_Amy_Mylie) December 30, 2017