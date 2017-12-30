WrestlingInc.com

EC3 Dresses Up Like Former WWE Star (Photos), Big Impact Set For Next Week, Eli Drake

By Joshua Gagnon | December 30, 2017

- Above is from Impact Wrestling's "Best of 2017" show where they looked back at what led to Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact for the Impact Global Championship.

- Next week's episode of Impact looks to be a big one with the following matches already advertised:

* Eli Drake (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (Impact Global Championship)

* EC3 (c) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Fallah Bahh (Impact Grand Championship)

* oVe (c) vs. LAX (Impact World Tag Team Championship - If LAX loses, they have to leave Impact Wrestling)

* James Storm vs. Dan Lambert (Career vs. Career Match)

* Chandler Park's debut match

Alberto El Patron On Conversation With Triple H Over First WWE Firing, Stereotypes In WWE, More
See Also
Alberto El Patron On Conversation With Triple H Over First WWE Firing, Stereotypes In WWE, More

- As noted, The Absolute Intense Wrestling promotion in Ohio announced yesterday that former WWE Champion, Sycho Sid, had canceled his appearance for their show last night in Cleveland. According to the AIW on Facebook, Sid blamed the cancellation on President Donald Trump's travel ban. EC3 made up for Sid's cancellation by dressing as the former WWE Champion and signing Sid's photos at the event.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $17 Tees To End 2017

Most Popular

Back To Top