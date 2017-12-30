WWE Main Event Recap: Kalisto Gets A Win, Tony Nese, The Revival Vs. Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Kalisto and Tony Nese make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Kalisto vs. Tony Nese

Kalisto hits an arm-drag on Nese. Nese kicks Kalisto. Kalisto hits a head-scissors on Nese. Kalisto ducks a clothesline attempt by Nese. Kalisto hits a hurricanruna on Nese. Kalisto kicks Nese several times. Nese strikes Kalisto with his elbow. Nese pins Kalisto for a one count. Nese punches Kalisto several times. Nese pins Kalisto for another one count. Nese briefly locks his legs around Kalisto. Kalisto elbows Nese in the face. Nese clotheslines Kalisto. Nese pins Kalisto for a two count. Kalisto kicks Nese in the face. Kalisto hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Nese. Kalisto hits a moonsault from off the second rope on Nese. Kalisto pins Nese for a two count. Nese rolls Kalisto up for a two count. Nese hits a Pump-handle Driver on Kalisto. Nese pins Kalisto for another two count. Nese gets Kalisto up. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Nese. Kalisto pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

A recap of John Cena defeating Elias on RAW is shown.

A recap of Samoa Joe defeating Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns via disqualification on RAW is shown.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil (with Dana Brooke) make their entrances.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews

Wilder and O'Neil start the match. Wilder attacks O'Neil from behind after a distraction from Dawson. Wilder chops O'Neil. O'Neil chops Wilder. Crews is tagged in. Crews and O'Neil hit a double shoulder block on Wilder. Crews pins Wilder for a one count. Wilder strikes Crews. Dawson is tagged in. Dawson uppercuts Crews. Crews dropkicks Dawson. O'Neil and Wilder come into the ring. O'Neil clotheslines Wilder over the top rope. Crews catapults Dawson over the top rope as we head into a commercial break.

Crews kicks Dawson as we return from the commercial break. Wilder is tagged in, as is O'Neil. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Wilder. O'Neil connects with a big boot to Wilder. O'Neil splashes Wilder in the corner. O'Neil hits a Scoop Slam on Wilder. Crews is tagged in. Wilder tags Dawson. Wilder and Dawson hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Crews. Dawson pins Crews for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW featuring Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins defeating Sheamus & Cesaro for the RAW Tag-Team Championship is shown to close the show.