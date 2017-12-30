Former TNA Wrestler Says The Shield Took Their Gimmick

Former Impact Wrestling talent Wes Brisco was recently on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. The former Aces & Eights member discussed being in fights in high school because his father Gerald was a McMahon "Stooge," teaming with Xavier Woods in FCW, Jinder Mahal, his release from FCW and Impact Wrestling and more. You can check out the full episode here, they sent us these highlights:

Whether Gut Check Challenge was a work:

"Half and half. If I didn't do really well, they wouldn't have gone with me at all. They were like, [if you didn't do well], that would kind of destroy you. Either you better shine because we have all these other people waiting that are super talented, so you better step it up. Because, if you don't, we're not gonna use you."

Why Aces & Eights ended:

"What happened was, they hired two new writers. The other writers got fired, and they hired a bunch of new people and the new people in charge didn't want any script or anything to do with the other writers. So those in control scratched everything. That's why it kinda just ended."

Claiming stating that The Shield got their gimmick from Aces & Eights:

"All those guys that we were together with, we stuck together, we hung out together, we were together. I mean, we took this [seriously]. We wanted to be very successful. We wanted to treat it like it was our baby, our opportunity to set an example and create something totally different.

"Because if you look at it, that's what started The Shield because of us. If you really look at it, we started before The Shield even came through the crowd, we had the mask on. Basically, [they did] the exact same thing."