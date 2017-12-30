Xavier Woods Campaigns For Title, WWE Legend Given Outstanding American Award, John Cena Box Office

- In the video above, Xavier Woods is campaigning to become the next U.S. Champion. He asked for fans to vote for him because he will bring "courage, intelligence and strength to the United States Championship as I defend it night after night after night for you, the WWE Universe."

While there is no actual fan voting for tournament, Woods will square off against Aiden English in the first round, with the winner going on to face Jinder Mahal in the second round. The full U.S. title tournament brackets are here.

- The animated film Ferdinand, with John Cena voicing the main character of Ferdinand, is expected to take in $15.9 million at the box office this weekend, bringing its cume to $58 million. The film cost $111 million to produce.

- WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, who is currently a talent scout and recruiter for WWE, was recently selected to received the National Wrestling Hall of Fame "Outstanding American" award. Below is the letter he received from National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Lee Roy Smith, who wrote:

"Gerry, this award acknowledges that your life has been significant and you are leaving behind a benchmark and legacy that others may follow. The sport of wrestling is better because of your accomplishments. You will have a special place in wrestling history and that place is the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

"The Nation Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Florida Chapter welcome you as a member of the Class of 2018."

