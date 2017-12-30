WWE Live Event Results From Hershey (12/29): AJ Styles Defends, Kevin Owens Makes Momma Joke, Orton

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @IveGotHartz for sending us these results from last night's WWE live event in Hershey, PA:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger in a quick match.

* Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan (w/ Liv Morgan) defeated Becky Lynch & Naomi. Liv was dressed in checkerboard tights like Sami Zayn's entrance.

* Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango. The Brothers had their first names here, as they were introduced as Luke Harper & Erick Rowan as opposed to just Harper & Rowan

* Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Baron Corbin. Orton had lacerations on his back from what appeared to be a kendo stick. There as a funny interaction between Owens and a fan where the fan yelled, "you suck!" Owens replied that he must have him confused with his mother.

* Aiden English, Rusev & Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder & The Ascension.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat Natayla, Carmella & Lana (w/ Tamina). I'm not making this up, Lana and Carmella were chatting and laughing on the outside during the match while no selling at all. Before returning to the match Carmella told Lana, "Okay, it's time, let's go" and then they pulled Nattie off the apron.

* WWE Champion A.J. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal in a steel cage match. Jinder was wearing a blue arm sling on one arm. The crowd kept chanting "Too Sweet" and the Singh Brothers would reply by yelling "Two time" back at them.