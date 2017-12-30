John Cena Getting Shot At AJ Styles' WWE Championship, Undertaker - RAW 25th Anniversary, Rusev Day

- After working RAW live events all week, John Cena will work tonight's SmackDown live event in Tampa, FL. Cena will face Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles in a triple threat steel cage match for Styles' title. We would appreciate a report for the show, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.

- Speaking of WWEShop.com, as noted, the new "Rusev Day" t-shirts are completely sold out at the site. They will be back in stock this Monday.

- WWE posted the photo below on Instagram of The Undertaker on the first-ever episode of Monday Night RAW to promote the 25th anniversary of the show on Monday, January 22, 2018. The main event of the premiere episode saw The Undertaker defeat Damien Demento in a little over two minutes. As noted, Taker will be making his first televised WWE appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 at the show, which will emanate from both the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the original home of RAW, the Manhattan Center in New York City. Taker is currently advertised to appear at the Manhattan Center.

25 DAYS to #RAW25! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Brandon Milam contributed to this article.