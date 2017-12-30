AJ Styles Match Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE just announced WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on Sami Zayn on next week's episode of SmackDown. It will be a non-title match and the first one-on-one encounter between the two Superstars on SmackDown.

Earlier this week, Styles took on Kevin Owens and lost, thanks to a distraction by Zayn. Owens was able to take advantage and win via roll-up. Below is WWE's announcement on Twitter.