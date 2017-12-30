WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Sent Home From Tour, Bayley On Being A Superfan, Former WWE Star Turns 50

By Daniel Pena | December 30, 2017

- On WWE Superstar Superfan, Bayley sits down with Peter Rosenberg to talk about being a WWE superfan ever since she was a kid and reveals who her favorite WWE stars are. During the interview, Bayley reveals how Matt Hardy ruined a relationship she had.

- Braun Strowman got ill during WWE's ongoing holiday tour and returned home on Thursday. On the first two nights of the live event tour, Strowman had a brief brawl with Kane before powerslamming him through a table, which you can see below when WWE stopped at Madison Square Garden.

- Former WWE star Jean-Pierre LaFitte (Carl Ouellet) celebrates a milestone birthday on Saturday as he turns 50 years old.

Source: PWInsider

