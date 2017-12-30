Roman Reigns Comments On IC Title Match Stipulation, AJ Styles Crushes Controllers, WWE RAW Gallery

- Above is day four of AJ Styles destroying video game controllers. On this day, Styles was given a Sega Saturn controller (one that Woods was quite fond of) that he smashed in one swing. After searching for the controller itself, Woods found the controller had been saved, but Styles then threw it on the floor once more, sending Woods into a full emotional breakdown.

- With the Raw 25th Anniversary right around the corner, WWE posted a gallery of Raw's early years from 1993 until 1999. The group features Shawn Michaels, 1-2-3 Kid, Doink the Clown, Mark Henry, Rocky Maivia, Goldust, and many more.

- As noted, Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, announced on his Twitter that Roman Reigns will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe this Monday. There was an added stipulation that if Reigns gets disqualified, he can still lose the title. This comes from last week when Reigns tossed aside a referee during his match with Joe, and got disqualified. Reigns responded to the stipulation saying, "It's Kurt's job to make the rules. It's my job to defend this. And that's what I'm going to do."