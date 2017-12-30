WWE Star Wants To Tag With Asuka, Ric Flair Q&A (Video), Aiden English Campaigns For US Title

- Above is episode five of Ric Flair answering fan questions. In this video he talked about his fiancée, how it feels to be the man, and what he thought of the Cleveland Cavs losing to the Golden State Warriors in last year's NBA Finals.

- Goldust made an attempt to partner up with Auska for the Mixed Match Challenge Tournament, which will premiere on Facebook Watch on January 16 at 10pm ET. Goldust tried to explain why they would be a good match - since he once partnered up with Luna Vachon in a mixed tag match - but Asuka reminded him, he's not ready for Asuka.

- As noted, Xavier Woods began campaigning for a U.S. Title run since he found out he was included in the U.S. Championship tournament. His first round opponent, Aiden English, wasted no time in doing the same with a little help from Rusev.