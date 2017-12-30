Silas Young On His Feud With Jay Lethal, Overcoming Drug Addiction, Winning The ROH TV Title

Silas Young spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section about winning the "Last Man Standing" match against Jay Lethal and then the ROH World TV Championship. Here are some of the highlights:

Feuding with Jay Lethal, earlier this year:

"Jay Lethal is the face of the company, and he's a guy who is very well-respected in the wrestling industry. To be able to have a program and 'Last Man Standing' match with him, and to walk away as the winner, that was a huge step for me and my career. It lit a fire under me, and helped propel me along toward the World Television title."

Overcoming drug addiction:

"There are certain situations in life that are character-building, and I feel like that was one of those moments in my life. Sometimes, the battles with yourself are the hardest battles, and that goes for a lot of people. Our own worst enemies are often ourselves, so it takes a lot of mental checking-in-with-yourself–almost giving yourself a daily mental pep talk–because our biggest opponent is our self."

Elevating the ROH World Television Championship:

"I want to take this title and run with it. It's a hard task to accomplish, but I want to raise the Ring of Honor World Television title and elevate it higher than it's ever been. I also want to live up to it; what the title means, the standards former champions have set, and surpass it. I'm up for the challenge."

Young also talked about celebrating with his family after winning the ROH World Television Title. You can read the full interview by clicking here.