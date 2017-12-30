Kenny Omega On What Should Close Wrestle Kingdom, Trevor Lee Talks Cheerleading Past, Jessie Godderz

- The Orlando Sentinel has an interview with former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trevor Lee at this link. During the interview, Lee discussed becoming a cheerleader during his senior year in high school after learning that the cheer squad got free gymnastics classes.

"That helped me learn to throw and catch people in a different way," Lee said. "It helped me a lot in the long run."

- The second season of the soap opera series Tainted Dreams, which stars former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz, premiered on Amazon and Amazon Prime this week. You can watch it at this link.

- With Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito arguing over what the real main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12, Jericho's opponent at the show, Kenny Omega, chimed in on what he felt should close Thursday's show. Omega chose Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada headlining the pay-per-view over himself and Jericho, as seen below. Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 12 early Thursday morning at 2am ET.