Matt Hardy Back To Using Hardyz Theme, John Cena Transformers Spinoff First Image & Synopsis

- Despite debuting a "Broken-ish" entrance at this past week's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Matt Hardy was back to using his regular Hardy Boyz theme at last night's WWE live event in Albany. Hardy was still using his "Woken" character, however. You can watch the entrance in the video above.

- Below is the first image and synopsis for the upcoming Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee, which features John Cena in a main role. The image features lead actress Hailee Steinfeld with Bumblebee as a yellow Volkswagen bug.