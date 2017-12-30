Matt Hardy Back To Using Hardyz Theme, John Cena Transformers Spinoff First Image & Synopsis

- Despite debuting a "Broken-ish" entrance at this past week's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Matt Hardy was back to using his regular Hardy Boyz theme at last night's WWE live event in Albany. Hardy was still using his "Woken" character, however. You can watch the entrance in the video above.
- Below is the first image and synopsis for the upcoming Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee, which features John Cena in a main role. The image features lead actress Hailee Steinfeld with Bumblebee as a yellow Volkswagen bug.
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
BUMBLEBEE is produced by TRANSFORMERS franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (ARGO, INCEPTION) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (UNFORGETTABLE).
Directed by Travis Knight (KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS, CORALINE), the film stars Hailee Steinfeld (EDGE OF SEVENTEEN), Pamela Adlon (BETTER THINGS, LOUIE), John Cena (DADDY'S HOME 2, TRAINWRECK), Stephen Schneider (Comedy Central's BROAD CITY), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING), Jason Drucker (DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL), Kenneth Choi (AMERICAN CRIME STORY), Ricardo Hoyos (DEGRASSI: NEXT CLASS), Abby Quinn (LANDLINE, THE SISTERHOOD OF THE NIGHT), Rachel Crow (DEIDRA & LANEY ROB A TRAIN), and Grace Dzienny (ZOO).