More On Tye Dillinger Turning Heel, Former WWE Star Jokes About Royal Rumble Appearance?, AJ Styles

- As noted, Tye Dillinger may be turning heel soon as he's been acting more heelish at live events this week. At last night's WWE live event in Hershey, Dillinger faced Sin Cara and kept telling the crowd that they weren't allowed to chant "10" because none of them were perfect 10s except for himself. Dillinger ended up losing to Sin Cara in a short match. Full results from the show are here.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at the World of Wheels in the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, this Friday, January 5th, from 6-8 p.m. You can get more details by clicking here.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett posted the photos below on his Instagram in Bermuda. He also seemed to be joking about making a Royal Rumble appearance, writing, "To those complaining about my abs, don't worry they'll be back by The Rumble." While he was with the company, Barrett would make yearly teases about Papa Shango making a surprise appearance in The Rumble match.

@IveGotHartz contributed to this article.