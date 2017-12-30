Audio Of Sid Vicious Blaming Donald Trump Travel Ban For Missing Independent Wrestling Show

After Sid Vicious blamed U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban for missing an independent wrestling event on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, the promotion has released audio of his explanation.

On YouTube, Absolute Intense Wrestling posted a nine-minute audio video of Sid canceling the booking on the phone.

Here's how the promotion explained the situation on Facebook.

"Sid claimed Donald Trump's travel ban prevented him from boarding his flight to Cleveland this morning because of an unpaid speeding ticket and he claimed this is new government policy since he didn't have his passport even though he was traveling within the United States and is a United States Citizen. We recorded his cancelation call just so there is proof of all this and we we will do our best to play the audio tonight or on a future episode of our podcast.

"We apologize to all of the fans who were excited to meet Sid tonight and unfortunately this is something 100% out of our control. We invested quite a bit of money in this appearance and we have now lost out on close to $1,000 we will never get back on airline tickets, hotels, and merchandise we had made for Sid."

Vicious rambles during the phone call and at one point says he doesn't want former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick playing in the NFL because he kneeled during the U.S. National Anthem.

AIW tried to make things up to fans in attendance by having Impact Wrestling's Ethan Carter III (EC3) dress up as Vicious.

Appearing under the name "EC Justice," he took on Gregory Iron in a comedy match. Iron himself came out dressed as Sid and wrestled as "Greg Justice."

Who needs Sid Justice when you have ECJustice3 @therealec3 #AIW pic.twitter.com/IOSnbiGz7I — DD With Amy & Mylie (@DD_Amy_Mylie) December 30, 2017

EC-JUSTICE. THIS CANT GET ANY BETTER pic.twitter.com/8kg0nlHpB7 — Dr.Knobs (@LuchaMax) December 30, 2017

GREG JUSTICE JUST TRIED TO STAB EC3 JUSTICE WITH SCISSORS. #AIW pic.twitter.com/oZN9bSltxr — Dr.Knobs (@LuchaMax) December 30, 2017

EC3 also did an autograph signing dressed as Sid.

EC3 is doing Sid's full meet and greet signing his 8x10's. pic.twitter.com/05lm1PRlmu — Dr.Knobs (@LuchaMax) December 30, 2017