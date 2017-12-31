WWE Live Event Abruptly Ends After Samoa Joe Gets Busted Open During Match With Roman Reigns (Video)

Tonight's WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada abruptly ended after Samoa Joe bled profusely during the main event match against Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns.

After getting busted open above his eye, Joe continued brawling at ringside as he threw Reigns into the barricade. WWE personnel then began checking on Joe and despite him telling them that he was OK to continue, the referee decided to call off the match seconds later, ending the show.

They will battle again this Monday on Raw as Reigns defends the Intercontinental Championship against Joe. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, with an added stipulation being that Reigns will lose the title if he gets disqualified.

Angle wrote, "On the first #Raw of 2018 @WWERomanReigns will defend his #ICTitle against @SamoaJoe; if Roman is DQ'ed, he'll lose the match AND his title."