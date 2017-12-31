Holly Holm survived for five rounds, but it wasn't enough to dethrone Cris Cyborg. Cyborg's striking was just too much as she retained her women's featherweight championship with a unanimous decision win in the main event of UFC 219.

Holm's trademark movement was on full display and she did have moments where her strikes landed. But Cyborg remained patient and was able to take advantage of any openings she saw. Cyborg landed hard right hands throughout the fight causing Holm's left eye to swell up. Holm displayed a ton of heart and a great chin as she became the first woman to last all five rounds with Cyborg. In her post-fight interview, Cyborg said she'd like to fight former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson next.

In the co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented himself as the number-one contender in the lightweight division with a dominant decision win over Edson Barboza. Nurmagomedov utilized his world-class grappling to absolutely maul Barboza on the ground. He won the position battle throughout the fight and landed some brutal ground-and-pound. Huge respect goes to Barboza, who didn't quit and was still chasing a finish towards the end of the fight. Nurmagomedov said he thinks he'll be facing interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson next as the return of undisputed champion Conor McGregor is still unknown.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Cris Cyborg def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

- Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

- Dan Hooker def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:42 of Round 3

- Carla Esparza def. Cynthia Calvillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Neil Magny def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

- Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Khalil Rountree via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Myles Jury def. Rick Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori declared majority draw (28-28, 29-28 Vettori, 28-28)

- Matheus Nicolau def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

- Tim Elliott def. Mark Delarosa via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:41 of Round 2