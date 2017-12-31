Over the past week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2017. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:

Breakout Star of the Year

Braun Strowman (66 percent)

Feud of the Year

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega (32 percent)

Tag Team of the Year

The Usos (54 percent)

Woman of the Year

Alexa Bliss (49 percent)

Event of the Year

NXT TakeOver: WarGames (33 percent)

Match of the Year

Omega vs. Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11 - 38 percent)

Wrestler of the Year

AJ Styles (55 percent)

Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Breakout Star of the Year

Sunday, Dec. 24 - Feud of the Year

Monday, Dec. 25 - Tag Team of the Year

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Woman of the Year

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Event of the Year

Thursday, Dec. 28 - Match of the Year

Friday, Dec. 29 - Wrestler of the Year