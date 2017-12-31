Over the past week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2017. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:
Breakout Star of the Year
Braun Strowman (66 percent)
Feud of the Year
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega (32 percent)
Tag Team of the Year
The Usos (54 percent)
Woman of the Year
Alexa Bliss (49 percent)
Event of the Year
NXT TakeOver: WarGames (33 percent)
Match of the Year
Omega vs. Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11 - 38 percent)
Wrestler of the Year
AJ Styles (55 percent)
Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:
