Sami Zayn Comments On Match Against AJ Styles, Most Viewed WWE Gifs, Styles Destroys Controller

- Above is day five of AJ Styles destroying video game controllers. On this day, Styles was given a ColecoVision Remote, which he broke in two swings, then stomped on, and threw down one more time for good measure.

- Through their GIPHY account, WWE posted an article on the ten most viewed WWE gifs of 2017. Rounding out the top five were: "Angry Miz Girl," The Rock rolling his eyes, Randy Orton holding the World Heavyweight Championship, The Ultimate Warrior shaking the ropes, and at number one, Daniel Bryan's "Yes!"

- Announced yesterday, WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on Sami Zayn in a non-title match on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Zayn spoke about the match and how he plans to make up for his lackluster 2017, thanks to Shane McMahon.

"It is so fitting that the first main event of SmackDown Live of 2018 is Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles," Zayn said. "And it is fitting because it will set the tone for 2018, I will be making up for the lackluster 2017 that I had, when I joined SmackDown Live, thanks to you, Shane McMahon. And fine, you want to make it a non-title match, I know Shane, I know, the last thing you want to see is Sami Zayn as WWE World Champion, but guess what? I will beat AJ Styles and sooner, rather than later - whether you like it or not - I will be WWE World Champion."