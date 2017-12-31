Cody Rhodes Gives Update On 10K Venue Show, Being The Elite Outtakes, Bullet Club T-Shirt S

- Above is episode 86 ("2017") of Being the Elite. This video is a collection of delete scenes, bloopers, and behind-the scenes from the last year.

- Hot Topic sent out an e-mail showing off their top ten best sellers of the year, and the Bullet Club t-shirt came in at number four overall among all of their products sold in 2017. In regards to just t-shirts, it was their best selling shirt, despite starting in June.

Look who had the top selling t-shirt of 2017 in @HotTopic.....AND this only started in June! @njpw1972 pic.twitter.com/rclEYNTT2J — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) December 30, 2017

- While the exact details weren't given, Cody Rhodes gave a quick update that the show he and the Young Bucks plan to finance in 2018 is "confirmed, but not contracted." Nick Jackson responded that he knew the date of the event. The group plans on running a show in a venue that could hold around 10k fans. As noted, PWInsider said it would be in the Chicago area.

Are you guys still determining the location of the 10,000 seat show, or is it already set?#KissTheRing — Christian De Leon (@CJD_22) December 29, 2017

Confirmed but not contracted



Excited to share soon https://t.co/KxPYnIkgbY — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 29, 2017