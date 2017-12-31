WWE Live Event Results From Tampa (12/31): John Cena Receives WWE Championship Title Shot

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Barbara Hill for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Tampa, FL:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day, Rusev & Aiden English and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable after one of the Usos pinned Gable.

* Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder

* Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (w/ Ruby Riott) defeated Becky Lynch & Naomi after Riott distracted Naomi, allowing her to get rolled up by Logan.

* Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Baron Corbin after Orton pinned Zayn following an RKO.

Intermission

There was a video promo with Fandango getting advice from The Ascension on their match with The Bludgeon Bros., which was up next.

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat Natalya, Carmella & Lana (w/ Tamina) after Charlotte forced Natalya to tap to the Figure Eight.

* WWE Champion A.J. Styles defeated John Cena and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat steel cage match. Cena had Mahal pinned at one point after the AA, but The Singh Brothers pulled the referee out of the ring. Styles ended up winning the match after pinning Mahal after a Phenomenal Forearm. After the match, Styles thanked the crowd for coming.