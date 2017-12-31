Chris Jericho's Podcast Leaving PodcastOne

Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, is leaving PodcastOne after a four year run. Jericho revealed that last Friday's episode was the last on the podcast network, and that the show will be moving to Westwood One. He also said that his Jericho Network, which was launched in June of 2016 on PodcastOne, will be going with him.

"This is the last TIJ of 2017 and it's also the last Talk is Jericho here on PodcastOne," Jericho said. "I've got a big announcement to share with you. Talk is Jericho has a new podcast home for 2018. My show is moving to Westwood One, the huge, the famous Westwood One!"

Talk Is Jericho debuted on PodcastOne in December of 2013 with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as Jericho's first guest. Since then, over 400 episodes have been recorded.

"Nothing is really changing," Jericho stated. "We're still doing two episodes per week, every Wednesday and Friday, just like we've always been doing... The good news is [that] The Jericho Network is coming with me. So Westwood One, here we come! I really feel that Talk Is Jericho is going to go to a whole new level with Westwood One."

Jericho added that the show will also now be available on Google Play, Stitcher, Tune In and Podbean. It is also available on the web at Omny.fm.