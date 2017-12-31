Daniel Bryan Drops Puck At Hockey Game (Video), Nikki Bella Backstage At WWE Show, Maria Kanellis

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan dropped the puck at last Friday night's minor professional ice hockey game between the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hershey Bears at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. As seen in the video above, Bryan also hyped up the crowd and led them into a "Yes!" chant before the game. The Thunderbirds ended up losing 4-2.

- Nikki Bella noted on Instagram that she was backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown live event in Tampa, FL. Bella's fiance, John Cena, wrestled in the main event, facing WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a steel cage. Styles ended up winning the match after pinning Mahal.

- Maria Kanellis, who announced in September that she was pregnant with her first child, took part in a maternity photo shoot. She shared the photos below from the shoot on Instagram: