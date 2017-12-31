Brian Pillman's Son Makes Pro Wrestling Debut

Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late Brian Pillman, made his pro wrestling debut this weekend in Indianapolis. Pillman defeated Johnathan Wolf, who took to Twitter after the match stating that Pillman Jr. "is the real deal."

Pillman Jr. was only three years old when his father passed away on October 5, 1997 due to a heart attack caused by a previously undetected heart condition called arteriosclerotic heart disease, which also led to Pillman Sr.'s father passing away years before him.

Pillman Jr. reached out to Lance Storm earlier this year about joining the business. In an interview with Wrestle:List this past summer, Pillman Jr. talked about wanting to join WWE.

"I will tell you right now that I think the company that will benefit the most from me becoming a wrestler would be the federation [WWE], just because they have the trademarks, they have the name and they have the merchandising of my father," Pillman Jr. said. "So I think it would be wise for me to go there. Obviously at the end of the day we want to make a good living for ourselves and we want to make it as big as we can.

"I think it might be smart for me to perform on the indies for while to get experience in the event that I might not make it, that way I'd still make a living for myself. I will say that making it to the big leagues, making it to WWE would be a dream come true. It would be the ultimate goal to follow in my father's footsteps. One guy I look to, to compare what my possibilities would be is Cody Rhodes. Obviously he had the father and the whole legacy going for him and he went to the WWE and it wasn't a good fit for him. He didn't want to go with their plans and he had bigger plans for himself. Just seeing him thrive and doing so well on the independent scene has given me more options."

You can check out the Twitter exchange between Pillman Jr. and Johnathan Wolf after their match below:

I? just wanted to say @FlyinBrianJr is the real deal and I?m honored to be your first match — Johnathan wolf (@IK3Wolf) December 31, 2017