Daniel Bryan Reveals Worst Fan 'Yes!' Chant Experience, R-Truth Reaches Out To Goldust, WWE Shop

- Daniel Bryan was interviewed by MassLive after dropping the ceremonial hockey puck at last Friday's minor professional ice hockey game between the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hershey Bears at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. During the interview, which you can watch in the video above, Bryan was asked if he gets fans chanting "Yes!" at him all the time.

"It varies, some days none, some days [it happens] lots of times." Bryan answered. "The worst one I ever got was I was at the airport and I was using the urinal. A guy comes up to me in the bathroom and he was [chanting] 'Yes! Yes!' And then... [motioning at his crotch] I can't do anything."

- R-Truth, who underwent surgery this past October, noted on Twitter that he should be back in action in time for the upcoming WWE Facebook show, Mixed Match Challenge. Despite the fact that the show is about men teaming with women, R-Truth has been pleading for Goldust to select him to be his partner on the series, as seen below:

Yo @Goldust what's up dawg! I'm healing up just in time!! I think you should do your friend a favor and let me take your spot in the mixed match challenge! ??This will be GOOD for my return from injury! Com''on guy, #givetruthachance — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) December 29, 2017