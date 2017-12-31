Injured Top WWE Star At UFC 219 (Photo), Ric Flair Official Website Launch, WWE Legend At Live Event

- Ric Flair's official website will be launched on New Year's Day at NatureBoyRicFlair.com. The website, which is designed and hosted by The HOTH, will feature exciting content, engaging fan features and a special memorabilia vault with some never-before-seen-items.

"Diamonds are forever! Vindicated… and ready for the New Year! WOOOO," Ric Flair said. "So, prepare yourself for a new and improved Ric Flair in 2018. We have taken out the trash, thrown away the garbage and brought in the gold, which is only fitting for one of the most famous and arguably the best wrestler in the history of the sport. So, if you are not on board with The Nature Boy he has a little message for you, whether you like it, learn to love it because this thing is official."

- WWE legend Brian Blair of The Killer Bees was backstage at last night's WWE live event in Tampa. He posted the photo below with Randy Orton:

Great time tonight seeing some awesome friends! Thanks @RandyOrton, @JohnCena @NatbyNature @AJStylesOrg @MsCharlotteWWE and a few other "Class Acts" of our business! Healthy, happy and prosperous New Year fromme and @CACReunion pic.twitter.com/FEy3j7bePl — B Brian Blair (@Killerbee1B) December 31, 2017

- Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose and his wife, Renee Young, were at last night's UFC 219 event in their hometown of Las Vegas, NV. You can check out a photo of Ambrose, who could be out of action for up to nine months after undergoing surgery a couple of weeks ago for a high-grade triceps tendon injury, behind WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson in the photo below:

Iron Mike Tyson!



And is that a lunatic I see in the background?! #UFC219 #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/iwIL4Sk9ro — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) December 31, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article.