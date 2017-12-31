Chris Jericho Has A Fan In Delta Airlines, Undertaker - Canvas 2 Canvas, Fans On Breakout WWE Star

- Above, The Undertaker is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects are Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2018?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Sami Zayn (20 percent), Elias (19 percent), Jason Jordan (17 percent), Carmella (15 percent), and Bludgeon Brothers (8 percent).

- After being told by a Flight Attendant that he'd flown three million miles on Delta Airlines, Chris Jericho tweeted the company and wondered if that deserved at least a free cocktail. Delta responded using a few of Jericho's best catchphrases.

Flight attendant just came to my seat and told me I've flown THREE MILLION miles on @Delta….I think that deserves a free cocktail at least! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 31, 2017