Chris Jericho Has A Fan In Delta Airlines, Undertaker - Canvas 2 Canvas, Fans On Breakout WWE Star

By Joshua Gagnon | December 31, 2017

- Above, The Undertaker is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects are Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2018?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Sami Zayn (20 percent), Elias (19 percent), Jason Jordan (17 percent), Carmella (15 percent), and Bludgeon Brothers (8 percent).

- After being told by a Flight Attendant that he'd flown three million miles on Delta Airlines, Chris Jericho tweeted the company and wondered if that deserved at least a free cocktail. Delta responded using a few of Jericho's best catchphrases.

