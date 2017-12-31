Chris Jericho Has A Fan In Delta Airlines, Undertaker - Canvas 2 Canvas, Fans On Breakout WWE Star

- Above, The Undertaker is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects are Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.
- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2018?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Sami Zayn (20 percent), Elias (19 percent), Jason Jordan (17 percent), Carmella (15 percent), and Bludgeon Brothers (8 percent).
- After being told by a Flight Attendant that he'd flown three million miles on Delta Airlines, Chris Jericho tweeted the company and wondered if that deserved at least a free cocktail. Delta responded using a few of Jericho's best catchphrases.
Flight attendant just came to my seat and told me I've flown THREE MILLION miles on @Delta….I think that deserves a free cocktail at least!— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 31, 2017
Oh wow, what an accomplishment! Are you looking for the gift? The gift of Delta?? Well, please follow and DM your confirmation number so we can show our gratitude for your preference and so you can...drink it in mannnnnn! *HVI— Delta (@Delta) December 31, 2017