Alexa Bliss Finds A Tag Partner?, Sasha Banks And Pete Dunne On Their 2017, Brie Bella Glammed Up

- Above, Brie Bella got a New Year's Eve glam look. The Bella Twins YouTube channel finished the year with just over 1 million subscribers and 194 million total views since starting in November of 2016.

- Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax talked about their potential partners for the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge, premiering on Facebook Watch on January 16 at 10pm ET. While Nia is sticking with her choice of Braun Strowman for a tag partner, Alexa wasn't really sure, until Elias drifted along. She gave it a "maybe."

- On social media, WWE Superstars have been looking back on their 2017 and to next year. Below are some examples from Sasha Banks and WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne, who showed some of his highlights through photos that included winning the WWE UK Championship and appearing on Raw for the first time.