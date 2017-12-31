Finn Balor Jokes About WWE Star's Streak, Braun Strowman Reviews Another Gun, WWE Instagram Photos

- Above is latest episode of Monster Arms, which featured Braun Strowman testing out and reviewing a gun (McMillan Tac 308) for Gear and Gun Reviews YouTube channel. On the gun range, Strowman is able to hit a target 890 yards away.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Rusev (with Lana), Sonya Deville, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz.

- It looks like one of Finn Balor's 2017 highlights is Curt Hawkins losing 152 straight matches. Back in July, it was acknowledged Hawkins had a losing streak of 100 matches and that was eventually just built into his current gimmick.

One of the highlights of 2017

The streak of @TheCurtHawkins

0-152 pic.twitter.com/4AeyTwxiAa — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 31, 2017