WrestlingInc.com

Finn Balor Jokes About WWE Star's Streak, Braun Strowman Reviews Another Gun, WWE Instagram Photos

By Joshua Gagnon | December 31, 2017

- Above is latest episode of Monster Arms, which featured Braun Strowman testing out and reviewing a gun (McMillan Tac 308) for Gear and Gun Reviews YouTube channel. On the gun range, Strowman is able to hit a target 890 yards away.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Rusev (with Lana), Sonya Deville, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz.

So I just wrestled at @thegarden .... #WhatIsLife

A post shared by Sonya Deville (@sonyadevillewwe) on

This beats my Wrangler everyday of the week. #USOTour2017

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

Braun Strowman On Getting Put Into A Garbage Truck At WWE TLC, Not Appearing In NXT Before Call-Up
See Also
Braun Strowman On Getting Put Into A Garbage Truck At WWE TLC, Not Appearing In NXT Before Call-Up

- It looks like one of Finn Balor's 2017 highlights is Curt Hawkins losing 152 straight matches. Back in July, it was acknowledged Hawkins had a losing streak of 100 matches and that was eventually just built into his current gimmick.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $17 Tees To End 2017

Most Popular

Back To Top