Kane On Feeling 'Outgunned' Against Brock Lesnar And Braun Strowman

Kane spoke with the Miami Herald about his upcoming triple threat title match against Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, at the Royal Rumble. He also talked about his status with WWE and The Rock considering a run for President. You can check out the full interview in the videos above and below. Here are some of the highlights:

Royal Rumble title match:

"It's an opportunity for me to become champion again, which those are rare and at this point in my career, I didn't know if I'd see another one, frankly. So, it's a great opportunity for me. I'm in the ring with two monsters - make it three, if you include me - but that doesn't happen very often for me. It doesn't happen very often where I go into a match feeling I'm somewhat outgunned, which may be the case here when you have guys like Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. There's going to be a lot of beef in that ring. And the amazing thing about those two guys is they're just so awesomely athletic for their size. I mean, you hear people say 'Oh, he's a great athlete, for his size,' but these guys are great athletes, doesn't matter what size they are."

Current status with WWE:

"I feel I still go out and perform at a very high level every night. I tell people as long as I'm doing that, as long as I'm having fun doing what I'm doing, I will continue [performing]. When you look at the overall picture, I think that a lot of what I try to do now is help the younger guys refine their craft as much as possible. We have some tremendous talent that is on the main roster, of course, people [from] NXT coming up, I think the future is very bright for WWE."

The Rock considering a Presidential run in 2024 and if he would join Rock on the ticket:

"[Laughs] I think he would be insane to run for President. I'm going to leave that there. He's doing pretty well in movies, and if I were him, I don't think I would do that. And I would absolutely turn down that nomination on my part. I'm pretty happy where I'm at."

Kane also discussed some more about politics and his Mayoral run. Again, you can check out the full interview in the videos above and below.

