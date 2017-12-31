WrestlingInc.com

Elias Performs Drake's 'Hotline Bling' (Video), Charlotte Vs. Bayley Full Match, NXT Star Turns 36

By Joshua Gagnon | December 31, 2017

- Above is the full match between Charlotte and Bayley at last year's Royal Rumble. Charlotte came into the match as the Raw Women's Champion, and retained her title after hitting Natural Selection on the apron.

- Today, NXT Star, Danny Burch, turns 36 years old. Also today, Matt Cross (Lucha Underground's Son of Havoc) turns 37.

Elias On WWE Dropping 'The Drifter' And 'Samson' From His Name On The Same Night
- Last night WWE stopped in Toronto, Canada, the hometown of Rapper, Drake. For that night's musical performance, Elias decided to sing an acoustic version of Drake's "Hotline Bling."

