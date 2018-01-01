WWE Stars Looking Invincible (Video), The Miz Reflects On His 2017, Fans On Favorite WWE RAW Moment

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring WWE Superstars looking invincible. The group includes: Hawk getting a piledriver and instantly standing back up, Ultimate Warrior getting up from a pedigree from Triple H, and Braun Strowman refusing stay at suplex city.

- With the Raw 25th Anniversary coming up later this month, WWE asked fans: "What is your favorite Monday Night Raw moment?" The results won't be given out until January 15 after Raw when WWE airs Raw Top 25 Moments on the WWE Network.

See Also Kane On Feeling 'Outgunned' Against Brock Lesnar And Braun Strowman

- After having quite the 2017, The Miz reflected on his achievements both professionally and personally. In the caption, Miz also talked about some of his goals in 2018, which include: doing the best he's ever done in WWE, star in a movie that's released in theaters, continued hosting MTV's The Challenge, and being a top notch Dad.