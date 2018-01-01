Earlier today, John Cena announced he will be entering this year's Royal Rumble on January 28. Cena tweeted out, "A sunny morning on the first day of 2018. Possibilities are endless, opportunities are plentiful."

Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair at 16 World Title reigns, with one more win, he will hold down the number one spot.

A sunny morning on the first day of 2018. Possibilities are endless, opportunities are plentiful. Time to #EarnTheDay because on January 28th, I'm entering the #RoyalRumble match and earning a chance at history @WrestleMania! #Raw — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 1, 2018

Cena last appeared on WWE TV this past Monday, working a segment and then a match against Elias. Cena defeated Elias via pinfall after hitting an attitude adjustment. In regards to the Royal Rumble, Cena will be joining Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Randy Orton who have already entered the 30-man match.

Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD

30-Man Men's Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, TBA

U.S. Title Finals

TBA vs. TBA