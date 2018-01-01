Carmella Removes Big Cass Photos From Social Media, Aiden English Channels Donald Trump, WWE Shop

- Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber noted that Carmella recently removed almost all references of Big Cass from her Instagram, and that she stopped following him on Twitter. The couple had been dating since their time in NXT and their relationship was featured on the most recent season of Total Divas.

- Xavier Woods posted the video below regarding his match with Aiden English in the U.S. title tournament, which is spoofing political campaign commercials. English channeled his inner-Donald Trump and replied, "The failing New Day (which hasn't been funny in years!) is turning to smear tactics and fake news. VERY SAD!" You can check out the exchange below.