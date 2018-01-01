WrestlingInc.com

Carmella Removes Big Cass Photos From Social Media, Aiden English Channels Donald Trump, WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | January 01, 2018

- Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber noted that Carmella recently removed almost all references of Big Cass from her Instagram, and that she stopped following him on Twitter. The couple had been dating since their time in NXT and their relationship was featured on the most recent season of Total Divas.

- WWEShop.com has a flash sale with 40% off select t-shirt and 20% off championship title belts. Some exclusions apply (select new arrivals, deluxe titles, Schamberger art t-shirts, clearance, preorder / backorder items). There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- Xavier Woods posted the video below regarding his match with Aiden English in the U.S. title tournament, which is spoofing political campaign commercials. English channeled his inner-Donald Trump and replied, "The failing New Day (which hasn't been funny in years!) is turning to smear tactics and fake news. VERY SAD!" You can check out the exchange below.

