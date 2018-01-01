5 Things To Know Before RAW, Tommaso Ciampa Tweets Johnny Gargano, Top RAW Moments On WWE Network

- Above are five things fans should know before tonight's Raw. Those things are: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe (if Reigns gets disqualified, he can still lose the Intercontinental Title), Brock Lesnar is returning, who will enter the Royal Rumble next?, can Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins co-exist?, and finally, Enzo Amore defends his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander.

- WWE has added the top Raw moments from #100 to #26 on the WWE Network under their "Collections" section. As noted, WWE is currently polling fans to rank the final 25 moments, and those will air right after Raw on January 15.

- Johnny Gargano tweeted out that he thought 2018 was going to be a pretty cool year and received a "Happy New Year, man" from his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa. At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Ciampa turned on Gargano and has since been out of action, due to a torn ACL. Although no timetable is set, Ciampa is expected back in early-mid 2018.