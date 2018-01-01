Ring Of Honor Reveals New Look For Championship Titles

Earlier today, Ring of Honor revealed an updated look for three more of their championship titles, announced by ROH Commentator, Ian Riccaboni. The ROH World Television, Tag Team, and Six-Man Titles all received makeovers, which you can see in the video above. Silas Young is the current TV Champion, The Motor City Machine Guns hold the Tag Titles, and The Young Bucks/Adam Page currently have the Six-Man Titles.

Earlier this month at ROH Final Battle, the new Women of Honor Championship was debuted. They also updated their ROH World Championship (held by Dalton Castle), as well.

Just Announced: In 2018 the very first @Women_of_Honor champion will be crowned! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/AZnjI5QXhw — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2017

The inaugural Women of Honor Champion will be crowned through a tournament, details are still to come on that. Ring of Honor's next TV tapings are in Nashville, Tennessee on January 20.