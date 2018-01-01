WrestlingInc.com

Ring Of Honor Reveals New Look For Championship Titles

By Joshua Gagnon | January 01, 2018

Earlier today, Ring of Honor revealed an updated look for three more of their championship titles, announced by ROH Commentator, Ian Riccaboni. The ROH World Television, Tag Team, and Six-Man Titles all received makeovers, which you can see in the video above. Silas Young is the current TV Champion, The Motor City Machine Guns hold the Tag Titles, and The Young Bucks/Adam Page currently have the Six-Man Titles.

Earlier this month at ROH Final Battle, the new Women of Honor Championship was debuted. They also updated their ROH World Championship (held by Dalton Castle), as well.

The inaugural Women of Honor Champion will be crowned through a tournament, details are still to come on that. Ring of Honor's next TV tapings are in Nashville, Tennessee on January 20.

