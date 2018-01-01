WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Wants Rematch With Hideo Itami, Annual WWE Future Endeavors Fan List Now Online, Francine

By Marc Middleton | January 01, 2018

- Above is the annual WWE Future Endeavors video for 2017, which YouTube user mangler989 creates.

- Former ECW star Francine is now on Twitter at @ECWDivaFrancine. The Queen of Extreme wrote the following for her bio: "Names I've been called: ECW Original, Queen of Extreme, Mommy"

- Hideo Itami and Jack Gallagher had the following Twitter exchange after Gallagher demanded a rematch. As noted, Itami defeated Gallagher by submission on the final WWE 205 Live episode of 2017, just one night after breaking Brian Kendrick's nose on RAW with a stiff GTS. Gallagher went looking for payback but loss to Itami with the Rings of Saturn. They tweeted:

