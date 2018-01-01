WWE Releases Shirt For Losing Streak (Photo), WWE Network Collections Updates, Eva Marie Video

- Above is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring fat loss hacks with husband Jonathan.

- New WWE Network Collections to be added in February will focus on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Black History Month. The following Collections went live today for the month of January:

Raw 25: Celebrating 100 Moments Celebrate an unmatched TV milestone with the greatest moments from Monday Night Raw's 25-year history. New Classic Content: January 2018 Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling makes its WWE Network debut with this month's new on-demand offering. Featuring nearly 100 episodes and over 70 hours of throwback action, travel as far back as 1981 and see the very early careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair, and more. Enjoy a small taste of the latest offering with this New Classic Content collection, featuring 10 memorable episodes from 1981-1983.

- WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt for Curt Hawkins' losing streak, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. Hawkins broke the 0-150 mark at last Thursday's WWE live event in Hartford, CT. Hawkins tweeted on the shirt: